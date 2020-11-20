Robert Price, Jr.
Des Moines, Iowa - Robert B. Price, Jr., age 66, of Des Moines, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. There will be a Graveside service held Friday, December 4, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn, with Father Corey Close officiating. Memorials may be directed in Robert's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, is assisting the family with arrangements. Masks and social distancing are required.
Robert is survived by his mother Betty; two sisters, Linda (Robert) Ludwig, of Grinnell and Christy (Michael) Pifer of Grinnell; a maternal aunt, Pat Wauters, of Grinnell; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Robert, Sr., in 1962 and a brother Michael in 1987.
Robert Benson Price, Jr., was born May 22, 1954, in Grinnell, the son of Robert, Sr., and Betty (Wauters) Price. He graduated from BGM High School and continued his education at DMACC, majoring in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management. Robert was employed at various places over the years, Bavarian Haus, the North and the West End Diners, a Nursing Home and Schools, all in the Des Moines area. He enjoyed photography and traveled worldwide. His favorite place was S.E. Asia, particularly Vietnam. Robert loved his mother dearly and would call her four times a day, every day.
