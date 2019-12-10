Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton
Newton, IA
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton
Newton, IA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton
Newton, IA
1922 - 2019
Robert Pritchard Obituary
Robert Pritchard

Newton - Robert "Bob" Pritchard, 97, the son of Virgil Mearl and Daisy Frances (Porter) Pritchard, was born July 17, 1922, in Valley Junction, Iowa. Moving to Newton with his family in 1936, he was a graduate of the Newton Senior High, Class of 1940. He served his country with the US Army, during World War II, as a Chaplain Assistant.

On May 16, 1942, Bob was united in marriage with Mary Munoz. He was employed by the Rock Island Railroad, retiring as a switchman in 1960, after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Newton American Legion #111, the Newton V.F.W. #1655, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Grinnell Coin Club.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 12th at 1:30 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton. Friends may greet the family at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 12 noon until 1 pm. A public rosary service will begin at 1 with the funeral mass to follow. Memorials may be designated to the Iowa Veteran's Home, or the donor's choice and may be left at the Pence~Reese Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
