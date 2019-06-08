|
Robert R. Seaholm
West Des Moines - Robert R. Seaholm, 73, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in West Des Moines.
Robert was born in 1945 in Denver, Colorado to William and Ruth Seaholm. He worked as a Senior System analyst for Ruan for over twenty years until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife, Manuala; sister, Shelley Seaholm; and his three faithful dogs, Mr. P, Sailor Boy, and Nessie.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 1020 24th Street in West Des Moines.
Memorial contributions can be made to the church in loving memory of Robert.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 8, 2019