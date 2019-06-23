Resources
Des Moines - Robert Robbins, age 69, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Rehab Center of Des Moines.

Robert was born December 19, 1949 in Denver, Colorado to Ruby and Warren Robbins. He later moved to Des Moines and graduated from Des Moines Tech in 1969. Robert worked numerous places in the Des Moines area, most recently, ColorFX. Robert enjoyed watching NASCAR and had probably seen every movie ever filmed.

Robert is survived by his sons, James and Jason; siblings, Ken, John, Gary and Becky; and 3 grandchildren, Eric, Zachariah and Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to Robert's wishes, cremation will occur and there will be no services held. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019
