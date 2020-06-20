Robert Rounds
1937 - 2020
Robert Rounds

Perry - Robert "Bob" Rounds, age 82 of Perry, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home in Perry. Visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home in Perry. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Adel. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick's Catholic School and St. Croix Hospice and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Robert "Bob" Frank Rounds was born on August 8, 1937 at Britt, IA to Leonard LeRoy and Florence Mae (Sauer) Rounds. He attended school at Britt High School then went on to attend the University of Iowa. Bob served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Winifred Joan Gallo at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Wellesley Hills, MA on August 29, 1964. He worked at Hawkeye Security Insurance starting in 1970 until retiring in 1998.

He was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, American Legion Post #85 in Perry, the Perry Golf and Country Club, SORE Coffee group served as Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, and lifetime member of the Perry Elks Club. He enjoyed playing golf, horseshoes, oil painting, photography, collecting rocks and minerals. He adopted the first-grade class each year at St. Patrick's School for many years in honor of his sister JoAnn. Family was important to him, he enjoyed cooking, and breakfast always had to be served hot. Bob was proud of his grandchildren, always faithful to go to Mass, served as a lector, helped with the St. Pat's garage sale. He enjoyed fun parties with friends.

In death he rejoins his parents, Leonard and Florence and a sister, JoAnn Rounds.

Left to cherish Bob's memory are his wife Winifred Rounds, daughters, Christine (Aaron) McClain, Dixon, MO and Jennifer (Anthony) Winans, Maryville, MO, grandchildren, Ezekiel (Megan) Winans, Christopher Winans, Jozy Winans, great granddaughter, Nadia Lou Winans, brother, Curtis (Cheryl) Rounds, Britt, IA and many cousins, nieces and nephews.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Carris Family Funeral Home
