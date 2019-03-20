|
|
Robert "Bob" Ruby, Jr.
West Des Moines - Robert "Bob" Ruby, Jr., 76, passed way on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Des Moines. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering.
Bob was born in Des Moines on September 11, 1942 to Robert and Juliette (Pitts) Ruby, Sr. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, and went on to study Electrical Engineering and Fire Science at Drake and Iowa State University. Bob started his career at EMC Insurance, where he retired after more than 40 years of underwriting special high-risk events. Bob loved firefighting, was a member of the Clive Fire Department, and dedicated many hours of teaching at the Iowa Fire Service Institute. Bob was a longtime member of the New Pioneer Gun Club where he served two terms as President. He loved supporting Cystic Fibrosis research, and helped organize the "Shoot for a Cure" at New Pioneer. He was an accomplished skeet shooter, and enjoyed developing and helping foster youth clay shooting. Later in life, Bob was a member of the Jordan Creek Athletic Club, and was an original member of the "Bob Squad". He cared deeply for people and cherished the time spent with his grandkids.
Bob is survived by his loving wife and companion of more than 30 years, Diane; son, Bob (Stephanie) Ruby of Urbandale, and their children, Jordan and Kyle; son, Charlie of Des Moines, and his children, Hunter, Valerie, and Samantha; son, Robert Ruby of Des Moines; daughter, Meighan (Cy) Phillips of Urbandale, and their children, Charlie, Genevieve, Catherine, and Jack; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Scott Ruby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Youth Scholastic Clay Target Program of the Des Moines Area Clay Crushers or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Ruby family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019