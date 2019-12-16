|
|
Robert Salik
Indianola - Robert G. Salik passed away December 15, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to Roman and Dorothy Salik. He retired from US Steel in Chicago after 39 years of service and moved to Indianola.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room at the Village in Indianola.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Patricia Andrea (Krause) Salik; daughters Michele (Tom) DeLong of Hudson, WI, Pamela (Tim) Pepper of Indianola; son Douglas (Kate) of Alexandria, VA; and grandchildren, Drew DeLong, Rylan DeLong, Douglas Pepper, Mark Pepper, Kayla Salik, Erin Salik and Reagan Salik.
Memorials may be given to the Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at the Village in Indianola. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019