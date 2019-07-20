|
Robert Schutt
Des Moines - Robert Schutt, 70, was called home to be with his Savior on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mercy One Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday, July 22nd at Messiah Lutheran Church in Johnston. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Bob was born February 7, 1949 in St. Louis, MO to Charles and Edna (Decker) Schutt. He was a graduate of North East Hamilton High School and the University of Northern Iowa. Bob worked for the State of Iowa- Iowa Workforce Development for over 38 years. Memberships included Messiah Lutheran Church and Mount Olive Lutheran Church where he had served as Chairman and Elder. He was a regional master Bridge Player. Bob had an extensive model train collection and volunteered for the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad. He also volunteered for the American Red Cross and the Free Store. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor, and his greatest joys were serving his Lord and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kathi; children: Becky (Josh) Jackson of Denison, Charles Schutt of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Thomas, Tabitha and Miriam Jackson; brother, Dennis Schutt of West Des Moines; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Suzanne Schutt.
The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm Sunday, July 21st at Iles Westover Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church in Johnston. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 20, 2019