Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand Ave
Chariton, IA 50049
641-774-5014
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Norwood Cemetery
Robert "Bob" Shanks


1931 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Shanks Obituary
Robert "Bob" Shanks

Johnston,IA - Formally of Chariton, IA - Service to be held at Norwood Cemetery and burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th, 2019.

Survived by his wife Jennie Shanks, Children Carol Jeanne (Fabio) Finocchiaro, Janice Bahr, Joyce(Kurt) Johnson, Jim (Patty) Shanks, Jeff (Margy) Watson, Rachelle (Bill) Diehl, & Jeanne Watson, 15 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren.

Services under the direction Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton,IA.

www.fieldingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019
