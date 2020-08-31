1/1
Robert "Bob" Spencer
Robert "Bob" Spencer

Des Moines - Robert "Bob" Spencer, age 87, of Des Moines, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home in Des Moines, IA.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Spencer; a daughter, Lisa Spencer; and a sister, Carol (Jack) Maberry. Bob is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Wreatha; 2 sisters, Earlene Davis and Rosemary Thomas; and a brother, Richard "Dick" Spencer.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia with Bob's family present to greet family and friends. According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia. Burial with military rites provided by the American Legion of Albia, Melrose and Lovilia will follow services at Oak View Cemetery in Albia.

A memorial has been established to the Welcome Home Soldier Monument in Albia.

The full obituary can be viewed online at www.tharpfh.com as well as condolences can be left to the family.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
