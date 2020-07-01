Robert "Bob" StevensDes Moines - Robert "Bob" Stevens Jr., 69, passed away June 30, 2020 at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held at McLarens Funeral Home located at 801 19 Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265 on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 4 to 7:00 PM. A service will be held at McLarens Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a burial following at Resthaven Cemetery.Bob was born on January 6, 1951 to Robert and Opal Stevens in Des Moines, IA. Bob served as a sergeant in the United States Army and was a mail handler at the post office until his retirement. He was well known for loving history, true crime, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, smoking cigars, watching the Denver Broncos, and his Wednesday lunches with his family. Some of his most cherished memories are being surrounded by his family and friends.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Opal Stevens; his first wife, Barbara (McCullough) Stevens; and his daughter, Tracey.Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Paris; grandchildren, Rylie, Raygan, and Raven Orr; son, Keith (Stacy) Allred; grandchildren, Amber and Rachel Allred; sisters, Ann Warner and Donna Stevens; and brother, Danny Stevens.Memorials for Bob Stevens Jr. can be made to his family.