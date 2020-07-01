1/1
Robert "Bob" Stevens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Stevens

Des Moines - Robert "Bob" Stevens Jr., 69, passed away June 30, 2020 at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held at McLarens Funeral Home located at 801 19 Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265 on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 4 to 7:00 PM. A service will be held at McLarens Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a burial following at Resthaven Cemetery.

Bob was born on January 6, 1951 to Robert and Opal Stevens in Des Moines, IA. Bob served as a sergeant in the United States Army and was a mail handler at the post office until his retirement. He was well known for loving history, true crime, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, smoking cigars, watching the Denver Broncos, and his Wednesday lunches with his family. Some of his most cherished memories are being surrounded by his family and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Opal Stevens; his first wife, Barbara (McCullough) Stevens; and his daughter, Tracey.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Paris; grandchildren, Rylie, Raygan, and Raven Orr; son, Keith (Stacy) Allred; grandchildren, Amber and Rachel Allred; sisters, Ann Warner and Donna Stevens; and brother, Danny Stevens.

Memorials for Bob Stevens Jr. can be made to his family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved