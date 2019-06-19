Services
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St
Woodbine, IA 51579
(712) 647-2221
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Parish Center
Dunlap, IA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Parish Center
Dunlap, IA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Parish Center
Dunlap, IA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Parish Center
Dunlap, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Dunlap, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Sullivan Obituary
Robert "Bob" Sullivan

- - Age 96 DOD: June 16, 2019

Preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Sullivan and daughter, Mary Sadaj. He is survived by 15 children, Bob (Marianne) Sullivan of Woodbine, IA, Ed Sullivan of Woodbine, IA, Margie Sullivan of Urbandale, IA, Cathy Claiborne of Anaconda, MT, Tim (Joan) Sullivan of De Smet, SD, Colleen (Kirk) Caufield of Boulder, CO, Tom (Mary Ann) Sullivan of Dunlap, IA, Theresa (Dennis) Gengler of Lincoln, NE, Phil (Betty) Sullivan of Bernard, IA, Frank (Mary) Sullivan of Maple Lake, MN, Rose (Harry Ingram) Villasana of Dallas, TX, Marie (Dennis) Mabie of Altoona, IA, Monica (Bill) Baldwin of Longmont, CO, Sam (Terri) Sullivan of Winterset, IA and Christine Sullivan.

Mass of Christian Burial for 96-year-old Bob Sullivan, Sr. of Woodbine, Iowa will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21st, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dunlap. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap. Mr. Sullivan died at his home in Woodbine, on June 16th. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20th with the family greeting friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., a rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. and a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. all at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish Center in Dunlap.

Fouts Funeral Home

Woodbine/Dunlap, Iowa

www.foutsfuneralhome.com

712-647-2221
Published in Des Moines Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now