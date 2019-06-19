|
|
Robert "Bob" Sullivan
- - Age 96 DOD: June 16, 2019
Preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Sullivan and daughter, Mary Sadaj. He is survived by 15 children, Bob (Marianne) Sullivan of Woodbine, IA, Ed Sullivan of Woodbine, IA, Margie Sullivan of Urbandale, IA, Cathy Claiborne of Anaconda, MT, Tim (Joan) Sullivan of De Smet, SD, Colleen (Kirk) Caufield of Boulder, CO, Tom (Mary Ann) Sullivan of Dunlap, IA, Theresa (Dennis) Gengler of Lincoln, NE, Phil (Betty) Sullivan of Bernard, IA, Frank (Mary) Sullivan of Maple Lake, MN, Rose (Harry Ingram) Villasana of Dallas, TX, Marie (Dennis) Mabie of Altoona, IA, Monica (Bill) Baldwin of Longmont, CO, Sam (Terri) Sullivan of Winterset, IA and Christine Sullivan.
Mass of Christian Burial for 96-year-old Bob Sullivan, Sr. of Woodbine, Iowa will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21st, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dunlap. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap. Mr. Sullivan died at his home in Woodbine, on June 16th. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20th with the family greeting friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., a rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. and a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. all at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish Center in Dunlap.
Fouts Funeral Home
Woodbine/Dunlap, Iowa
www.foutsfuneralhome.com
712-647-2221
Published in Des Moines Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019