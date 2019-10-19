Services
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
Robert Tesdahl


1971 - 2019
Robert Tesdahl Obituary
Robert Tesdahl

Norwalk - Robert James Tesdahl passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home in Norwalk at the age of 47. Funeral services for Rob will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-7:00 pm also at the funeral home. Burial will follow funeral services in the Carlisle City Cemetery.

Rob was born November 18, 1971 in Des Moines, Iowa to Gary and Sharon (Smith) Tesdahl. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1990 and went on to attend Truman State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science- Business Administration Emphasis in marketing degree in 1994. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he attained his MBA in 2000. Rob enjoyed playing golf and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings.

Rob is survived by his parents, sister Michelle Mann of Humboldt, Iowa and niece Morgan Mann also of Humboldt.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents John and Myrtle Smith and Zenith and Opal Tesdahl; his uncle LeRoy Smith and cousin Duane Smith.

Online condolences for Rob may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
