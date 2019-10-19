|
Robert Tesdahl
Norwalk - Robert James Tesdahl passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home in Norwalk at the age of 47. Funeral services for Rob will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-7:00 pm also at the funeral home. Burial will follow funeral services in the Carlisle City Cemetery.
Rob was born November 18, 1971 in Des Moines, Iowa to Gary and Sharon (Smith) Tesdahl. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1990 and went on to attend Truman State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science- Business Administration Emphasis in marketing degree in 1994. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he attained his MBA in 2000. Rob enjoyed playing golf and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings.
Rob is survived by his parents, sister Michelle Mann of Humboldt, Iowa and niece Morgan Mann also of Humboldt.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents John and Myrtle Smith and Zenith and Opal Tesdahl; his uncle LeRoy Smith and cousin Duane Smith.
