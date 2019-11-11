|
Robert Tvedt
Des Moines - Robert Allen Tvedt was born May 1, 1929 in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Sam and Christena (McCoy) Tvedt. On November 9, 2019, at the age of 90, he passed away, being remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather!
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Muriel Tvedt; brother, Jerome Tvedt; and son in law, Terry Peters.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille Tvedt; children, Teresa (John) Pagan, Deborah Peters, Collette (Ron) Brammer, Mary (Jim) Hoffa, Bill (Julie) Tvedt, Elizabeth (Frank) Cabral, and Jackie (Joe) Zein; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren
Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, Des Moines, Iowa 50315. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Graveside service will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Montour, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Robert.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019