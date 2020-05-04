|
Robert Van Cleave
Atlantic - Robert Van Cleave, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be left to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Atlantic or to the American Diabetes Association.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 5, 2020