|
|
Robert Vandermark
Des Moines - Robert "Bomber" James Vandermark was born July 12, 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa to Charles and Wilma Vandermark. He died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 67.
He is survived by his children, Rebecca, Toni, Jamie, Robbie, James, Crystal, and Steven; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Fees; sisters, Penny and Julie; and stepmother, Judy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Wilma; brothers, Joe and Cary; and sister, Joy.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 4, 2019