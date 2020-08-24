1/1
Robert Vanderzyl
{ "" }
Robert Vanderzyl

Pleasant Hill - Robert George Vanderzyl, 85, formerly of Monmouth, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Parkridge Specialty Care, Pleasant Hill, Iowa. He was born May 11, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of George and Lillian (Thompson) Vanderzyl. He graduated from Prairie City High School and Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, and served in the United States Army.

He was employed by Swift & Company in Mendota, Illinois, where he met Joanne F. Goskusky, whom he married on January 26, 1963, in Peru, IL. She preceded him in death in 2001. He was employed by Wells Pet Food in Monmouth for over 15 years. From 1986 until his retirement in 1997, he was employed by the State of Illinois as Record Office Supervisor at the Henry C. Hill Correctional Center, Galesburg, Illinois.

He married Ardie Vande Kamp on September 23, 2006, in Altoona, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Ardie, two daughters, Amy (V. Rudy) Corman of Roseville, IL, and Kari Vanderzyl of Batavia, IL; three stepchildren, Mark Vande Kamp, of Seattle, WA, Mary Ingle of Altoona, and Micki Strait of Colorado Springs, CO; two grandsons, Nathan Corman of Rockford, IL, and Nicholas Corman of Roseville, IL; step-grandchildren, and one sister, Barbara Moomaw, of Fairfield Bay, AR. He enjoyed golf, traveling and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family. He belonged to Immaculate Conception Church in Monmouth, IL. He attended Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale, Iowa, and Adventure Life Church in Altoona, Iowa.

Cremation was accorded. A celebration of life will be held on September 13, 2020, at 1 pm, in Prairie City, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception School, Monmouth, IL or Hope Ministries, Des Moines, Iowa. Coburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
