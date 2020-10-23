Robert "Bob" Vasey
Des Moines - Robert William Vasey, 58, passed away at his home on October 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Bob was born January 16, 1962 to Fred and Roberta Vasey in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines Tech in 1980 and started his lifelong career in construction. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, carpentry and collecting wildlife art.
Bob is survived by his mother, Roberta; brother, Bradley (Lora) Vasey; nephew, Hunter Vasey; niece, Keely Vasey; maternal aunts and uncles, Marla (Joe) Naumann and Nan (Greg) Gardiner; paternal aunts and uncles, Betty, Frank, Roy, May, Henry (Becky), George (Connie), Harold (Darlene), Carl (Ardie) and Winfred, Jr.; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred and his aunt, Evelyn.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Isaac Walton League or the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Bob.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
