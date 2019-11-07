Services
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Ames - Robert Louis Vohs, 97, of Ames, passed away Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 18 at First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg Ave, Ames, Iowa. Burial will take place at Ames Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg Ave, Ames, Iowa 50010.

Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
