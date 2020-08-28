Robert "Gator" Wallace
Adel - Robert "Gator" Wallace, 78 of Adel, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel.
A Visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel, where friends may call starting at 2:00 pm and family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, with a prayer service following. Those in attendance are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Masks are recommended for both the service and visitation. Live streaming of the graveside service will be available to watch on Gator's tribute wall at starting at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com