Robert "Bob" Whitson, Sr.
Hampton - Robert "Bob" Whitson, Sr. of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, (March 7) at 10:30 a.m., at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday also at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. Burial will take place at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020