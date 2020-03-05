Services
Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home
306 Central Ave. East
Hampton, IA 50441
641-456-3232
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Hampton, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Hampton, IA
Robert "Bob" Whitson Sr.

Robert "Bob" Whitson Sr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Whitson, Sr.

Hampton - Robert "Bob" Whitson, Sr. of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, (March 7) at 10:30 a.m., at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday also at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. Burial will take place at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene, Iowa.

Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
