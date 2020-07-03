Robert "Rob" William Ogg



Des Moines, Iowa - Robert William Ogg, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home. Rob was born the son of Robert and Pam Ogg on December 20, 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa.



Rob was an extremely talented artist, musician and tattoo artist. He could play any instrument placed in front of him. Some of his hobbies and interests included skateboarding, playing poker, video games, pool, and Jeopardy. It was very obvious to all that Jenny was his soulmate and light of his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Jenny Mesecher Ogg; kiddos, Ashley Jones and Alex Reeves; mother, Pamela Ogg; siblings, Daniel Petrie and Carrie Petrie; siblings-in-law, Jason (Crystal) Mesecher, Jon Mesecher, J.W. Mesecher, Amelia (Stephen) Wildt; uncles, Bill (Roxie) Franklin, Rick (Lori) Ogg and Pat "Downer" Franklin; aunts, Mary (Paul) Jones and Annie Ogg; good friend, Randy Baber; nieces, Nieva, Chloie, Ren, Bella, Kenzie, Cameron, Baylee, Jaycee and CiCi; nephews, Jordan, Alex, Nieco, Zach, Landon, Lyric and Myles; multiple loving cousins; hundreds upon hundreds of brothers and sisters; and all the Punks and Skins.



Rob was preceded in death by his dog, Chance; father, Robert Charles Ogg; step-father, Moony; grandparents, Robert Warren Ogg, Ivan and Phyllis Franklin; and uncle, Willie Ogg.



Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used for college funds for the kids in memory of Rob.









