Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wilson Obituary
Robert Wilson

Des Moines - Robert (Rocky) Linn Wilson, born January 25, 1955 passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 4, 2020. Rocky worked at Allender Butzke Engineering in Urbandale for over 15 years. He loved playing in the dirt, bowling, shooting pool, playing horseshoes and visiting with friends and family, especially his grandsons. He was proceeded in death by his father Robert (Rocky) Wilson and mother Zelda Wilson, sisters Debbie Wilson and Kay Jackson (Pat). He is survived by his two sons, Joshua Wilson (Lisa) and Wesley Wilson, four grandchildren (Carter, Paxton, Jacob, Kaylee), an uncle, Norman Wilson (Helene) of Cinnaminson NJ., fiancé Cheryl Mongar and countless cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family at the Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday January 11 from 1-5pm, at the Croatian Fraternal Slavic Center (6575 Indianola Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50320). Contributions will go towards getting Rocky to his final resting place near his family at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -