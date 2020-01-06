|
|
Robert Wilson
Des Moines - Robert (Rocky) Linn Wilson, born January 25, 1955 passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 4, 2020. Rocky worked at Allender Butzke Engineering in Urbandale for over 15 years. He loved playing in the dirt, bowling, shooting pool, playing horseshoes and visiting with friends and family, especially his grandsons. He was proceeded in death by his father Robert (Rocky) Wilson and mother Zelda Wilson, sisters Debbie Wilson and Kay Jackson (Pat). He is survived by his two sons, Joshua Wilson (Lisa) and Wesley Wilson, four grandchildren (Carter, Paxton, Jacob, Kaylee), an uncle, Norman Wilson (Helene) of Cinnaminson NJ., fiancé Cheryl Mongar and countless cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family at the Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday January 11 from 1-5pm, at the Croatian Fraternal Slavic Center (6575 Indianola Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50320). Contributions will go towards getting Rocky to his final resting place near his family at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020