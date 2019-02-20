Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Urbandale, IA
Resources
Urbandale -

Bob passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation at Iles Westover Funeral Home on Hickman Ave. from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on February 20. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale at 10:00 am on February 21.

After retirement from Kraft Foods, Bob went to work at the Des Moines Country Club. He was a Charter Member of West Des Moines Elks #2752.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
