Roberta "Bert" Goodman
1927 - 2020
Roberta "Bert" Goodman

Urbandale - Roberta Mae Furleigh Goodman was born June 1, 1927, one of eight children of Anna Heidenreich Furleigh and Philip Furleigh of Clear Lake Iowa. After attending primary and secondary school in Clear Lake, she trained as a cadet nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, receiving her cap and pin from Doctor Mayo. She later obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Francis University, Peoria, Illinois.

Roberta married Richard Charles Goodman of McCallsburg, Iowa on June 24, 1950 and they were blessed with six children. The Goodman's lived in Perry, Iowa before moving to Omaha, Nebraska in 1956, and then to Urbandale, Iowa in 1969. Dick and Bert were active parishioners of Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale. Roberta returned to nursing in 1970, working at Northwest Hospital in Des Moines, where she was instrumental in introducing the first CPR standard in the State of Iowa. After retirement, she worked as a hospice volunteer for 25 years. Bert was an avid china painter, ruthless bridge player, and a craft artist.

Roberta is survived by five children: Patrick Goodman, Charles Goodman, Ann Goodman (Barry Crone), Mark Goodman (Susan), John Goodman (Ellen); daughter-in-law, Lisa Goodman-Sorensen; eleven grandchildren: Jay and Joseph Goodman, Lisa Crone, Katherine McIntosh and Elizabeth Crone, Mary and Anne Goodman, Isaac Sorensen, Natalie, Eleanor, and Rubie Goodman; seven great-grandchildren; Tristen Heath, Sebastian and Anastasia Morse-Crone, Kyle Goodman, Cooper and Billie McIntosh, and Addie Rao; and siblings, Phyllis Peterson, James (Mary) Furleigh and Francis (Gayle) Furleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; her son, James; and her brothers, Patrick, Richard, Thomas and John Furleigh.

Visitation will be held from 4-6pm, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Private interment will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Please wear a mask when attending the visitation and the service. For those unable to attend a live stream link will appear, just prior to the service, on Roberta's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences.

Memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
