Roberta Louise Leonard


1945 - 2019
Roberta Louise Leonard

- - Roberta Louise Leonard passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. She was born to Elaine and Ben Leonard May 1, 1945. She is survived by her mate and best friend of more than three decades, Cathy Turner of Des Moines, Iowa, a brother Ben Leonard Jr. of Monmoth, Oregon and a brother Fred Leonard of West Des Moines, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Steve Leonard. No service is planned.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
