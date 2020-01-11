|
Roberto Marrazzo
5/23/56 to 01/07/20
We lost our beloved husband, father and grandfather {Nonno}, Jan 7th, after a brief illness.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Montgomery, and family, Matthew {Maria}, Sarah {Zoey, granddaughter}, Mike { Sandi}, Dawn { Jeff}, Julie {Eric}, Kathy Kelly}, and his family in Italy.
His greatest love was his family and Italy, his birthplace.
Forza Roberto and Forza Roma
Date for celebration to be determined.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020