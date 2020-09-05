Robin Elizabeth Yard
Robin Elizabeth Yard passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Greensboro, NC after a brave six-month battle with cancer. Her family was by her side.
Robin was born, raised and went to school in Iowa, graduating from Herbert Hoover High School ('80) in Des Moines and Iowa State University, where she earned a business degree in Finance ('84). Soon after she was hired at Ceiba-Geigy (now Syngenta) in her hometown of Des Moines, Iowa and subsequently moved to Greensboro, NC in 1997 for a work promotion. Robin had a long and distinguished career at Syngenta Crop Protection; she worked for the company for her entire 35-year career.
She was a true midwestern "Iowa Girl" at heart who brought integrity, trust and kindness to her beloved family, friends and anyone who sought her wisdom, sound judgment and confidence. Robin also embraced the southern hospitality of her adopted home in North Carolina. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. Robin's true love was reading, and she had a voracious appetite for all genres - a newly built custom library was her favorite room in her home.
Robin was a loving, devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She was a committed generous friend to many, nurturing relationships that spanned long and deep. She was kind, steady and dedicated to her family, friends and work. Robin always approached life with a positive attitude and a quick wit. She will be so dearly missed.
Robin is predeceased by her father Richard Dean Yard. She is survived by her mother, Lois Marie (Shane) Yard of Oak Ridge, NC, her sister Lisa Marie (Yard) Pelster, brother-in-law Scott Harold Pelster, and nieces Lily Marie and Ava Elizabeth Pelster of Denver, CO.
A private memorial service is planned. Public visitation is scheduled from 2-3 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Forbis & Dick Chapel in Greensboro, NC is serving the family and funeral home COVID-19 protocol will be observed. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.