Rocco "Rocky" Lavalle
Iowa Falls - Iowa Falls resident Rocky Lavalle, 93, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He is survived by children; Michael, Annette Ford, Thomas, Kevin, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and sister Giovanna. He was preceded in death by wife Bethine, a brother and three sisters. A first generation Italian, he was born in Greenwich Village, New York City. Rocky enlisted in the Coast Guard during World War II. After marriage, he moved to Ames, Iowa to raise a family and operate a grocery with his father-in-law. He then began his 39 year career owning and operating restaurants in Marshalltown, Webster City and Iowa Falls. He was President of the local Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and Iowa Restaurant Association. Rocky was a member of the local chapter of Jaycees, American Legion, Elks and Moose. He ran for the 5th District State Senate twice. An Iowa Falls Councilman for eight years, and Mayor of Iowa Falls for three terms. The Sunday Today Show taped a segment regarding the Iowa Caucuses in his restaurant in 1984. He is honored by having a street in Iowa Falls named after him, Rocky's Road. His family, friends and community will remember him as a warm, outgoing person who made friends everywhere he went. Rocky was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church, 2712 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Funeral service will be held there June 25th at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Linn's Funeral Home, 641-648-2569, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, the night before, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019