Staves Memorial United Methdst
2747 E Madison Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Staves Memorial UMC
2747 E Madison Ave,
Des Moines, IA
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Staves Memorial UMC
2747 E Madison Ave
Des Moines, IA
Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Birmingham, IA
1940 - 2019
Rodger Burch Obituary
Rodger Burch

Des Moines - Rodger Lee Burch, son of Gilbert and Mildred Burch, was born July 8, 1940 in Denver, CO. He was raised in Birmingham, IA, living there the first part of his adult life. He died September 3, 2019, at home in Des Moines, IA. He worked as a funeral director, furniture store owner, registered nurse, and campground host at varying times in his life. He married Nancy Shwark in 1961. They had two children, Eric and Susan. In 1986, he married Marilyn Kesselring Stewart.

He leaves his wife of 33 years, Marilyn; two children, Eric Burch and Susan (Pablo) Garcia; four grandchildren, Katherine, Carolyn and Danielle Burch and Alexander Garcia; brother, Robert (Pat) Burch; brother-in-law, Michael (Stacey) Kesselring; nephews; and a hoard of friends.

Memorials may be made to Staves Memorial United Methodist Church or Birmingham Lions Club.

Services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Staves Memorial UMC, 2747 E Madison Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317 with a visitation one hour prior to the memorial service. Burial will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
