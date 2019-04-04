|
Rodger C. Freel
Des Moines - Rodger C. Freel went home to be with his mother and cousin, on March 31st, 2019.
Rodger was born in Des Moines, IA. He grew up mainly in rural Warren County. Rodger graduated Norwalk High School.
Rodger was employed at Windsor Windows and Doors for many years.
He enjoyed his family, boating, travel, motorcycles and scooters, home remodeling projects, and his two schnauzers, Shadow & Alf.
He is survived by his wife Tami, sons Nathan and Kevin (Tori), daughter Becky, and step children Gabriel Neubauer and Jinna Jacobs. He had four grandchildren that he was very proud of. He is also survived by his step dad Bill Denning, his sister Deb Bogle (Bruce), a brother Steve Freel, step brothers William and David Denning, an uncle, David Ridgeway (Marsha), his aunt Patricia Shearer, and nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Denning, cousin Ron Comegys, father Bob Freel, and his grandparents.
A memorial service will be 5pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317. The family will greet friends from 3pm till service time Friday.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019