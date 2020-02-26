|
|
Rodger Hansen
Granger - Rodger Paul Hansen, 63, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2020 at his home. Rodger is survived by his brother Edward Hansen, former wife Karen McCubbin, son Bryan (Charlie) Hansen, daughter Jenna (Lincoln) Moliga, and five grandchildren, Sunny, Summer, Justin, Gabriel and Leilani.
Rodger was born in Lincoln, Nebraska and graduated from Urbandale High School in 1974. He spent much of his youth riding dirt bikes, collecting fossils, and cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers during his summers at the Hansen family farm. Go Big Red!
Rodger was a longtime employee of Corell Contractors in West Des Moines and believed the day started at dawn with a cup of black coffee and his eyes on the sunrise. He was a proud Union man (Local 234) and member of the Safari Club International. Rodger spent his free time with his many hobbies including hunting a wide variety of animals, collecting and shooting firearms, tending to his impressive garden, cooking, and reading. His favorite activity was to spend time with his children and grandchildren - nothing gave him more joy! Rodger also enjoyed the company of his many, many friends who shared the love of the outdoors with him.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Rodger will be laid to rest next to his parents at Saint John's Cemetery in Nehawka, Nebraska.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020