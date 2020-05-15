Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Vannoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney D. Vannoy


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney D. Vannoy Obituary
Rodney D. Vannoy

Bondurant - Rodney Vannoy, 67, passed away on May 9, 2020. He was born August 28, 1952, in Ottumwa, IA to Dean and Lucille Vannoy.

Rod enjoyed his animals and going to animal swap meets. He also enjoyed plants, gardening, and took pride in his flower beds. He helped his mother, Lucille, operate her business, Lucille's Garden Center, for 51 years. He spent several years babysitting nieces and nephews, and although Rod never had children of his own, he considered his niece, Shauna, as a daughter.

He is survived by his mother, Lucille; sisters, Sherrill (Don) Raitt and Donna (Roland) Brees; brothers, Les (Brenda) Vannoy, Dennis Vannoy, and Mark Vannoy; brother-in-law, Gary Garner; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Vannoy; sister, Carole Renaud;

No services are being held at this time.

Memorials may be directed to the ARL of Iowa in care of Lucille Vannoy, PO Box 342, Altoona, IA 50009.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -