Rodney D. Vannoy
Bondurant - Rodney Vannoy, 67, passed away on May 9, 2020. He was born August 28, 1952, in Ottumwa, IA to Dean and Lucille Vannoy.
Rod enjoyed his animals and going to animal swap meets. He also enjoyed plants, gardening, and took pride in his flower beds. He helped his mother, Lucille, operate her business, Lucille's Garden Center, for 51 years. He spent several years babysitting nieces and nephews, and although Rod never had children of his own, he considered his niece, Shauna, as a daughter.
He is survived by his mother, Lucille; sisters, Sherrill (Don) Raitt and Donna (Roland) Brees; brothers, Les (Brenda) Vannoy, Dennis Vannoy, and Mark Vannoy; brother-in-law, Gary Garner; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Vannoy; sister, Carole Renaud;
No services are being held at this time.
Memorials may be directed to the ARL of Iowa in care of Lucille Vannoy, PO Box 342, Altoona, IA 50009.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020