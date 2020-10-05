Rodney Edward Courtney, Jr.
Des Moines - Rod died October 2, 2020 at age 74.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. A virtual wake will be held following the burial. Details to follow.
The family has requested guests wear masks and respect current social distancing guidelines. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed below Rodney's obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
