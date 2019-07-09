Services
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Miller Obituary
Rodney Miller

Des Moines - Rodney Miller, 79, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Rodney was a member of the Laborers Union #177.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mike Miller, Rodney(Cleo) Miller Jr, Douglas (Jolessa) Miller and Tammy (Terry Stockbower) Miller all of the Des Moines, area.

In death Rodney rejoins his parents, Douglas and Irene Miller, wife, Thelma , brother, Harold and his companion for many years his beloved dog Sue.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
Download Now