Rodney Miller
Des Moines - Rodney Miller, 79, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Rodney was a member of the Laborers Union #177.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mike Miller, Rodney(Cleo) Miller Jr, Douglas (Jolessa) Miller and Tammy (Terry Stockbower) Miller all of the Des Moines, area.
In death Rodney rejoins his parents, Douglas and Irene Miller, wife, Thelma , brother, Harold and his companion for many years his beloved dog Sue.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019