Services
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Palo Alto Cemetery
4968 Hwy. S74 S
Newton, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Walker Obituary
Rodney Walker

Newton - Rodney died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his daughter's home, surrounded by family. He was 84 years old.

A drive by visitation will be held from 1:30 pm until 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Palo Alto Cemetery 4968 Hwy. S74 S. Newton. The family will be present, but please remain in your car as you drive by to pay your respects to Rodney and his family. Memorials may be designated to the Central Iowa Outdoors Without Boundaries or the Jasper County Animal Rescue League and may be left at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be planned, at a later date. www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -