Rodney Walker
Newton - Rodney died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his daughter's home, surrounded by family. He was 84 years old.
A drive by visitation will be held from 1:30 pm until 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Palo Alto Cemetery 4968 Hwy. S74 S. Newton. The family will be present, but please remain in your car as you drive by to pay your respects to Rodney and his family. Memorials may be designated to the Central Iowa Outdoors Without Boundaries or the Jasper County Animal Rescue League and may be left at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be planned, at a later date. www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020