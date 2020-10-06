Dr. Rodolfo (Rudy) Mallorca Legislador
Clive - Rudy Legislador, age 82, passed peacefully at home on October 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Rudy was born in 1937, to Raymundo and Lucia Legislador in the town of Oton, Pinay Island, Philippines. Rudy attended Santo Tomas Academy and attended medical school at Far Eastern University. Rudy then immigrated to the United States in 1967 to begin his medical internship at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he met his wife of 50 years, Nancy. Rudy then went on to complete his surgical residency at St. Anne's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois and Lakewood Hospital in Lakewood, Ohio. He also earned a Diplomate in Family Practice. Rudy and Nancy planted their roots in Iowa where they raised their two sons. Over the years, Rudy practiced medicine at Mercy Hospital ER, Northwest Community Hospital ER and, in his later years, at Woodward State Hospital. He retired in 2002.
Rudy enjoyed being with his family and traveling throughout the United States and abroad. He loved his cars and long drives to new places. He was well known for being a sharp dresser and was an avid boxing fan.
Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lucia Legislador, and six sisters, Paciencia, Consuelo, Purisima, Elena, Remedios and Violeta. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his sons, Robert (Stephanie) Legislador of Cedar Rapids and Richard Legislador of Phoenix, Arizona, three grandchildren, Joseph, Lila, and Harrison, his brother, Albert Legislador, and sister, Teresita (Hernan) Daluz of Iloilo, Philippines, sister, Carmen (Caesar) Portugal of Kauai, Hawaii, and his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Merle Hay Funeral Home in Urbandale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blank Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospitals
or Animal Lifeline of Iowa.