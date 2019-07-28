Services
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Des Moines - A Celebration of Life for Rogena Armstrong, age 62 of Des Moines, will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Mason Funeral Home, in Pleasantville, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rogena has been cremated and interment will be in Pleasantville Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 108 in Pleasantville or to the Taylor House in Des Moines. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Fine; mother, Dorothy Armstrong of Pleasantville; brother, Vern (Martha Lucey) Armstrong; sister Denise (Tom G., Jr.) Edwards; niece, Amy (Trevor) Fisher; nephew, Tommy Edwards; grandnephew, Waylon and many other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019
