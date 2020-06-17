Roger Betsworth
Indianola - Roger G. Betsworth, 87, passed away at The Village in Indianola, Iowa, June 17, 2020.
Roger is survived by his wife Joan, three children, David (April), Deborah (Norm), and Sharon (Tom), three grandchildren, Christopher (Candice), Katie, Emily, and five great-grandchildren, Flora, Iris, Elijah, Isajah and Luna. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and brother.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Betsworth Memorial Scholarship at Simpson College or The Good Shepard Fund at The Village. Private inurnment of cremains will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. A memorial service will be held will be held at a future date. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.