Roger Betsworth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Betsworth

Indianola - Roger G. Betsworth, 87, passed away at The Village in Indianola, Iowa, June 17, 2020.

Roger is survived by his wife Joan, three children, David (April), Deborah (Norm), and Sharon (Tom), three grandchildren, Christopher (Candice), Katie, Emily, and five great-grandchildren, Flora, Iris, Elijah, Isajah and Luna. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and brother.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Betsworth Memorial Scholarship at Simpson College or The Good Shepard Fund at The Village. Private inurnment of cremains will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. A memorial service will be held will be held at a future date. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved