Roger C. Schoonover
Des Moines - Roger Carroll Schoonover passed peacefully in his home on August 22, 2020 after a very short but courageous battle with Mesothelioma of the Pleural. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with Celebration of Life service following at 2:00 p.m. The family respectfully requests masks be worn. Internment at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa will be at a later date.
Roger met the love of his life, his soulmate and best friend Becky Dorsey, and they were joined in marriage October 16, 1981. Roger is survived by his wife, Becky; step-daughter, Courtney (Kurt) Packingham; brother, Dennis (Vicki) Schoonover, brothers-in-law, Pat (Teresa) Dorsey and Mike (Donna) Dorsey; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his ever present fuzzy buddies, Kasa Kola and Miss Zena. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Mattie Schoonover.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Izaak Walton League, AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, ARL and Ever Step Hospice or the charity of your choice
