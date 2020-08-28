1/1
Roger C. Schoonover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger C. Schoonover

Des Moines - Roger Carroll Schoonover passed peacefully in his home on August 22, 2020 after a very short but courageous battle with Mesothelioma of the Pleural. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with Celebration of Life service following at 2:00 p.m. The family respectfully requests masks be worn. Internment at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa will be at a later date.

Roger met the love of his life, his soulmate and best friend Becky Dorsey, and they were joined in marriage October 16, 1981. Roger is survived by his wife, Becky; step-daughter, Courtney (Kurt) Packingham; brother, Dennis (Vicki) Schoonover, brothers-in-law, Pat (Teresa) Dorsey and Mike (Donna) Dorsey; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his ever present fuzzy buddies, Kasa Kola and Miss Zena. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Mattie Schoonover.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Izaak Walton League, AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, ARL and Ever Step Hospice or the charity of your choice.

For full obituary and condolences go to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved