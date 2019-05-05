|
Roger D. Cawley
Sarasota, FL - Roger D. Cawley, died of congestive heart failure on April 22, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. He was born on July 23. 1937, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of William & Mabel(Friesborg) Cawley. After highschool he married his highschool sweetheart, Carole J.(Madison) Cawley. They celebrated sixty-three years of marriage. Roger was a dental technician and real estate proprietor along with his outstanding accomplishments, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and a great inspiration to all. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, brother, niece, & nephew. Surviving in addition to his wife Carole, are his children Ty Cawley and Curtis Cawley of Des Moines, Ia, Chad Cawley and Jamie Cawley of Sarasota, FI, Kendra (Cawley) Rundle and husband Monty of Fort Myers, Fl. Four grandchildren, Stacie Shuey, Shane Edwards, Cara Cawley and Chaz Cawley. Four great grandchildren Kyra, Kyren,& Karissa Fuller and Kaden Edwards. Interment will be held ©4:00 pm Saturday,June 22 at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, la following with a Celebration of Life @ 5:00 pm at Great Caterers of Ia 1480 Sloans Way Pleasant Hill. la . In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019