Roger D. Parsons
Versailles - Roger D. Parsons, age 72, of Versailles, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home. He was born April 6, 1947, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of the late Carl and Carol (Goodell) Parsons.
Roger enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.
He was a member of the Versailles United Methodist Church.
Roger enjoyed the love of his family. He is survived by his soul mate, Laurie Stilwell of the home; his children, Spencer Parsons and Zachary Parsons both of Kansas City, Missouri, and Nickole Modglin of West Des Moines, Iowa; three grandchildren, Finley Parsons, Conor Modglin and Nolan Modglin; sisters, Sandra Strachan and husband Jim and Janet Lenning and husband Doug all of Humboldt, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held at his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Versailles United Methodist Church or to Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter in Sunrise Beach. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019