McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Roger D. Stowell

Roger D. Stowell Obituary
Roger D. Stowell

Urbandale - Roger D. Stowell, 69, passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born in Winterset, Iowa. Roger received advanced education in computer programming and accounting. He then relocated to the Des Moines area for the rest of his life and retired from The Waldinger Corporation after many years of service in their IT Department.

Roger is survived by life partner Marcy Beveridge, sister Shirley Mobley, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived his beloved Brittanys Rizzo, Jentry, Jethro, Cowboy, Rosey, Jammie and Josey who he co-owned with Marcy.

Roger was preceded in death by his son Gregory S., brother John D., father Ernest R., mother Dorothy M., his loved Brittany Rowdy, and German Shorthair Pointer Jessie.

Roger served in the Iowa National Guard, and was very active in the Iowa Brittany Club, and the National Brittany Club. He loved hunting, training, field trialing, showing and learning about the above mentioned dogs and helped them to achieve numerous titles. Roger loved his many friends as well, and was famous for his constant teasing and kidding them. Nobody was exempt! He was also the first one to help a friend in need. Roger will be sorely missed by all.

Due to the current coronavirus situation, graveside services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life, both at a later date. Everyone will be advised.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
