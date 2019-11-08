|
|
Roger Dean Black
Carlisle - Roger Dean Black, 80, died Thursday November 7, 2019, at MercyOne Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will be held at Palmyra Cemetery, Palmyra IA. The family will receive friends from 2 - 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Roger was born June 17, 1939, in Lucas County, IA, the son of Wayne and Ruby Black. He was a retired plumber with the Local Union #33. He lived most of his life in Warren County.
Roger liked to ride motorcycles, square dancing, making scotcheroos, being a handyman, and joking around with his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing computer games, working in the shed, spoiling his grandkids with chocolate chip cookies, and weenie roasts with his family.
Roger is survived by his wife, Laura; his children Debbie (Michael) Hook of Hiawatha, Janet (Michael) Shetterly of Hartford and, Brian (Karen) Black of Carlisle; sister, Celeste Allen of Huxley; sister-in-law, Phyllis Black of MA, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne Black, infant sister Nancy, in-laws Ralph, Bessie, & Maxine Smith, brothers-in-law Irvin Allen and Wilbert (Bud) Smith.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the GoldWing Road Riders Assoc. of IA Chapter A, or the Hartford or Carlisle Fire and Rescue Departments.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Carlisle Family Practice and MercyOne Hospital. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019