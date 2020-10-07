Roger G. Puls



Grinnell - Roger Gene Puls, 73, of Grinnell died on October 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines after complications of Covid-19.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8th, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with Pastor Phil Culham, Prairie Lakes Church in Grinnell, officiating. Pallbearers will Roger Griffith, Donne McDowell, Dennis "Mouse" Thompson, Craig Arendt, Tom Ahrens, Charlie Sheets, Dan LeGrange, Sidney Hunter, and Dennis "Bud" Maschmann. Honorary bearers will be Gary Elliott, Robbie Douglas, and Leo Altemeier. Burial will be in Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home with the Puls family present from 6:00 to 8:00 Wednesday evening.



Memorial contributions may be designated to the Roger Puls Memorial Fund.



Roger was born on May 18, 1947, in Grinnell, the son of Raymond Lee and Betty Mae Wolfe Puls, Sr. He was raised in the Malcom area and was a 1965 graduate of BGM High School. After high school, he served in the United States Army in Vietnam as a medic.



On September 16, 1989, he was united in marriage to Julie Ann Roberts, in Victor, and to this union they had three children, Tyler, Travis, and Nicole. The couple later divorced in 2000.



Roger was employed with Donaldson Company for 23 years, Midwest Manufacturing in Kellogg for one year, and Victor Manufacturing for 15 years. He retired from there on May 28, 2010. During his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Theisen's in Grinnell and always enjoyed helping area farmers.



Roger was a member of the Grinnell Bowling League for many years, he was a competitive bowler and enjoyed the comradery atmosphere. He enjoyed his fishing trips with friends, playing cards with his brothers and friends, and occasional trips to Meskwaki Casino and Prairie Meadows. He was an avid sports fan, especially football and enjoyed the atmosphere and talking with people at the What Cheer Flea Market where he had a booth. One of his favorite trips was traveling with Tyler to California and Oregon. Roger was always willing to lend a helping hand.



He is survived by his three children, Tyler Puls of Des Moines, Travis Puls of Malcom, and Nicole (Nick) Wallace of Des Moines; two grandchildren, Walter and Owen Puls; four brothers, Ron (Jane) Puls of Malcom, Rick (Sheryl) Puls of Malcom, Rod (Robin McCammant) Puls of Grinnell, and Russell Puls of Grinnell; three sisters, Deb. (Kip) VanAuken of Grinnell, Rhonda (Bill Lane) Puls of Grinnell, and DeAnna Hoien of Grinnell; and one sister-in-law, Pam Puls of Malcom. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ray Puls, Jr.; and a nephew, Tim Brown.









