Services
Grace United Methodist Church
3700 Cottage Grove Ave
Des Moines, IA 50311
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Des Moines Grace United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Des Moines Grace United Methodist Church
Roger Hyatt Obituary
Roger Hyatt

Clive - Roger William Hyatt Jr, 81, of Clive, IA died on June 23, 2019 from complications from scleroderma and congestive heart failure at the Kavanagh House Hospice facility in Des Moines. Roger is survived by sister Gwen Meadows, sister-in-law Kay Crose, and children: Lisa, Valerie, and James, along with six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Roger and Helen and his wife, Judy. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, with visitation at noon and memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Des Moines Grace United Methodist Church with coffee afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church.

More information can be found at www.iowacremation.com/obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
