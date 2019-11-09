Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Cullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger J. Cullins


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger J. Cullins Obituary
Roger J. Cullins

Ankeny - Roger Joe Cullins, 79, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinson's Disease on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Taylor House in Des Moines. Services will be held 11 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.

Roger was born June 21, 1940, in Ruleton, Kansas, to Joe and Leona (McCall) Cullins. He married Sharon (Sherri) Petefish on June 24, 1961, in Des Moines, IA. Together they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.

Roger worked as a Purchasing Manager for Unisource Paper for 44 years, retiring in 2004.

He will be lovingly remembered by his family for his playful teasing and sense of humor, something which remained evident even as his illness progressed. He enjoyed vacationing at Lake Okoboji and in Florida as well as road trips to casinos, but most of all he treasured and loved his family. Some of his favorite past times were watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and cheering on the Cardinals. Roger was well known for making "Papa's Party Mix", especially during Christmas.

Roger is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Sherri Cullins; daughter, Stacy (Michael) Lynn of Cedar Rapids, IA; son, Matt (Lisa) Cullins of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Sean (Kayla) Lynn of Cedar Rapids, IA, Mackenzie Lynn of Tempe, AZ, Katelyn Cullins of Ankeny, IA; great-grandchild, William Lynn; sister, Sharon Dolash. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Logan Cullins.

The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the Taylor House or Hope Ministries. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -