Roger J. Cullins
Ankeny - Roger Joe Cullins, 79, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinson's Disease on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Taylor House in Des Moines. Services will be held 11 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.
Roger was born June 21, 1940, in Ruleton, Kansas, to Joe and Leona (McCall) Cullins. He married Sharon (Sherri) Petefish on June 24, 1961, in Des Moines, IA. Together they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.
Roger worked as a Purchasing Manager for Unisource Paper for 44 years, retiring in 2004.
He will be lovingly remembered by his family for his playful teasing and sense of humor, something which remained evident even as his illness progressed. He enjoyed vacationing at Lake Okoboji and in Florida as well as road trips to casinos, but most of all he treasured and loved his family. Some of his favorite past times were watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and cheering on the Cardinals. Roger was well known for making "Papa's Party Mix", especially during Christmas.
Roger is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Sherri Cullins; daughter, Stacy (Michael) Lynn of Cedar Rapids, IA; son, Matt (Lisa) Cullins of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Sean (Kayla) Lynn of Cedar Rapids, IA, Mackenzie Lynn of Tempe, AZ, Katelyn Cullins of Ankeny, IA; great-grandchild, William Lynn; sister, Sharon Dolash. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Logan Cullins.
The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the Taylor House or Hope Ministries. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
