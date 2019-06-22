|
|
Roger Kerns
Bondurant - Roger Kerns, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held 11 am Monday, June 24, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Roger was born October 26, 1942, in Carbon, IA, to Darrell and Wilma (Johnson) Kerns. In 1961 he joined the Army and was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict. He married Beverly (Harmon) Kerns and raised their two children in Waukee where they called home for over 35 years.
Roger worked at Monarch Cement for over 20 years, then retired as an assembly line worker from EMCO in 2004. He was a member and steward of UAW. Roger was very passionate about billiards; specifically, 8 ball, 9 ball, and Snooker. He enjoyed watching sports, basketball, football, and baseball and was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. In his younger years he owned multiple motorcycles and a red GTO. He was a true "Gadget Guy", which included tinkering with his short-wave radio, police scanner, and CB radio (Some may know him as Jaw Flapper). He also loved "rope operas" (westerns) and British Comedies (Are You Being Served), books and museums about aircraft of all types.
Roger is survived by his son, Brian (Catherine) Kerns of Clive, IA; daughter, Julianne (Joel) Coddington of Adel, IA; grandchildren, Carter and Emma Coddington; as well as many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Kerns; parents; brother, Michael Kerns; and son, Rodney Kerns.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 6 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 22, 2019