Roger Lively
Des Moines - Roger Allen Lively, 82, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at West Des Moines Christian Church, reception to follow in the gathering area.
Roger was born May 14, 1937, in St. Louis, MO, to Edgar and Lorretta (Breier) Lively. He married Patty Walker on December 28, 1965.
Roger graduated from Iowa State University and went on to receive his CPA Certificate. He worked with a CPA firm a few years and then returned to his beloved Iowa State University in the Controller's Office for 22 years, retiring in 1999. After retirement, he worked part time for Izaak Walton League as an accountant. He was a member of West Des Moines Christian Church and the Izaak Walton League.
Roger is survived by his Wife, Patty Lively, Daughter, Kathy Williams of Las Vegas, NV; Sister, Dolores Basham of St. Louis, Missouri; Nieces , Cheryl Elder, Debra Burnes, Erin Craig, Dawn Elkins; Nephews, Shawn Mead, Timothy Craig. He was preceded in death by his Father, Edgar Roland Lively; Mother, Lorretta Henrietta Lively; Son, Scott Lively; Sister, Evelyn Akridge; Sister, Sharon Payne; Nephews Keith Weir, Stephen Weir.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019